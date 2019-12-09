12 local schools recognized for exceeding expectations in student growth

The Momentum Award was given to 173 schools, including all 12 local recipients

(WKBN) – Twelve local schools were among the many in Ohio recognized by the State Board of Education Monday for their performance.

Awards were given to 63 districts, 436 schools and 12 career-technical planning districts in Ohio.

The Momentum Award was given to 48 districts and 173 schools, including all 12 local recipients, honoring them for exceeding expectations in student growth for the year.

To get the award, the school must earn straight As on all value-added measures on the report card. The school or district must have at least two value-added subgroups of students, which includes gifted, lowest 20% in achievement and students with disabilities.

Local schools receiving the Momentum Award:

– Austintown Middle School

– Beaver Local Middle School

– C.H. Campbell Elementary

– Campbell Elementary

– Austintown Fitch High School

– Girard Intermediate School

– Hubbard Elementary School

– Jackson-Milton Middle School

– Lakeview Middle School

– Newton Falls Middle School

– South East Elementary School

– West Branch Elementary School

There were also four districts and 50 schools recognized with the All A Award, and 27 districts and 209 schools recognized with the Overall A Award.

These were based on high performance on the Ohio School Report Card. No local schools received either of these awards.

You can see a full list of all of the schools receiving an award on the Ohio Department of Education’s website.