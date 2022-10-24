SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A school resource officer plans to file charges after several cars were vandalized at a local high school football game Friday.

Southern Local Schools Resource Officer Jeff Haugh said there were four formal complaints from cars that were damaged at the United vs. Southern Local game Friday night. He said 10-12 other cars also received minor damage, such as bent license plates.

Haugh said he has a suspect in mind and will be filing charges later Monday afternoon.

This story is still developing. Check back here for updates.