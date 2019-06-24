11-year-old local speed skater finishes 18-mile skate fundraiser

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – An 11-year-old boy finished an 18-mile skate journey.

Kyle Kolat started in Northern Bristol Township at 8:30 a.m. Monday, finishing his skate at Kent State University’s Trumbull campus.

It was all part of a fundraiser called Roll 2 Recovery.

The money raised is going to the Ohio Valley Adult and Teen Challenge — a faith-based drug and alcohol rehab center.

Kyle said he put himself through this challenge so some of his neighbors can have a second chance at life.

“The adventure was hard, and my knees started to hurt, and I couldn’t go up any hills after that,” he said.

Kyle is a national champion speed skater.

Currently, he is ranked sixth in the country — reaching speeds up to 43 miles an hour.