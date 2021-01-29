11-year-old boy brings joy and support to Youngstown police and fire departments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little boy with the dream of being a first responder has spent the pandemic delivering cakes to the city’s police and firemen.

Eleven-year-old Thomas Jeffries has a big smile but even a bigger heart. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Thomas has visited each fire and police station in the city several times. He brings them cakes and other supplies like water bottles.

“To think of us then and to take the time out and obviously the money to do something for us and the police, not just one station but all the stations, is just absolutely incredible,” said Youngstown Fire Dept. Capt. Shawn Murray.

Thomas’s mom died of cancer more than a year ago, but that hasn’t stopped his passion for one day becoming a K-9 unit police officer.

“I took cases to the police department, fire department, and I just like to do it because it’s a way to say thank you to the guys working in this COVID pandemic,” Thomas said.

Thomas also writes notes to the firefighters so they never forget they’re appreciated.

“It says thank you for your service. Be safe out there, guys. Red Lives Matter. I do it for the police and fire department,” Thomas said.

Thomas also draws pictures for the firefighters an officers to hang up.

“When people receive the smallest amount of gratitude, it could mean the most at a time they don’t even realize,” Murray said. “In this day in age when someone is that selfless, it really speaks volumes.”

And Thomas has a special message for them, spoken loud and clear.

“Thank you for your service and be safe out there because it’s a crazy world.”