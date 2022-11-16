YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The family of a homicide victim is offering a reward for more information in the case.

Youngstown Police Department announced Wednesday that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the indictment and conviction of those involved in the shooting death of Aaron “Mann” Rogers.

According to a news release, officers are trying to find more information about the October 7 shooting that happened shortly before 10 p.m. on East Evergreen Avenue. Reports said that another man was also shot and injured.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact YPD Detective/Sgt. Bailey at 330-742-8151 or Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.