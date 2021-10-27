$10K AMVETS donation will help with effort to save historic building in Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The work to save a historic building in Newton Falls has gotten a major boost.

The AMVETS Service Foundation donated $10,000 to Heritage Accord. The group is working to restore the Community Center.

It has been around since 1941 and was used by the United Service Organizations as a gathering place. It even housed troops.

The Community Center is just two miles from the Ravenna Arsenal.

It was closed by the city five years ago and Heritage Accord wants to bring it back.

“We just got the phone call and said, ‘We want to present you a check for $10,000,'” said Connie Smith-Talcott, president of Heritage Accord.

“When communities do things like this, it shows the veterans that they care for the sacrifices that they gave throughout their time,” said Eric Scherer, president of the Ohio AMVETS Service Foundation.

The money will help pay for developing a plan and an estimation to fix the building.