CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds braved the cold Sunday morning to celebrate Canfield and South Range’s big wins.

Excitement cut through the cold air at the Canfield village green for the Canfield and South Range state champions. The sound of cowbells filled the air as hundreds of people lined the road along Route 46 and the village green to celebrate the Raiders’ and Cardinals’ historic wins.

Melissa Miller’s son plays in Canfield’s band, and they spent the season traveling with the team.

“Just so proud of them, I know these football players have worked so hard, the band supported, the cheerleaders — everybody in the community,” said Mills. “It was just a fantastic event in Canton.”

Police, several fire departments and draft horses escorted the teams and bands to the green. There, Canfield alumnus and state Rep. Al Cutrona discussed how proud he is of the team.

“You guys made history, we’re proud of you, clearly — look at the size of this crowd here, guys. This is awesome,” Cutrona said.

Cutrona presented a resolution celebrating the state champions.

“Congratulations, glad to be a part of it, glad to say I’m the only state rep who has two in their district,” he said.

Canfield Mayor Don Dragish honored both South Range and Canfield with declarations:

“I therefore here do by declare Dec. 18, 2022, as Canfield High School Day, Football Champions Day,” he said. “I hereby declare Dec. 18, 2022, as South Range Football […] State Championship Day.”

Dragish also presented Canfield head coach Mike Pavlansky with a key to the city.

“We know you have worked hard to achieve this title, and it would not have been possible without hardship and determination,” Dragish said.