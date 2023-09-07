SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a safe containing cash and several documents was stolen from a commercial garage.

According to police, someone entered an unlocked garage on Brownhome Road in Scott Township and took several documents and $100,000 from an open safe. The safe is missing, too, police said.

Along with the cash, several vehicle and trailer titles, personal documents and a deed to a home were taken.

The theft happened Sept. 1. The investigation is ongoing.