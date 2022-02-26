YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rick and Joni Blasé, the owners of Boot Factory Outlet, have made a $100,000 gift to the James P. Tressel Institute for Leadership and Teamwork, a new institute at Youngstown State University (YSU).

Rick Blase has served on the YSU Foundation Board of Trustees since 2018. He is currently chair of the Human Resource Committee as well as a member of the Finance and the Executive committees.

According to its website, the James P. Tressel Institute of Leadership and Teamwork will be designed to empower students, community leaders and business directors to make a meaningful difference wherever their paths take them.

The fellowship will support opportunities through credit courses, workshops, symposiums and more. The objectives are to prepare students and participants to become strong, impactful leaders, and to create and foster an atmosphere of teamwork for the well-being of their group or organization.

“Rick Blasé represents the American success story of what can be accomplished with hard work and dedication. His support and service to YSU students through his generosity and volunteer services to the YSU Foundation Board of Trustees are making a lasting impact.” President Tressel said.

The institute is expected to enroll its first cohort this summer.