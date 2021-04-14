1,000 appointments available for Moderna vaccine at mass clinic in Boardman, health officials say

You must be 18 or older to get the Moderna vaccine

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health announced Wednesday there are 1,000 appointments open for a mass vaccination clinic next week at the former Dillard’s location at the Southern Park Mall.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered to those with an appointment on April 23. The follow-up dose is scheduled for May 21.

Appointments are made through the health department’s scheduling system, which can be found on its website.

For more information, call 330-270-2855.

On Tuesday, the health department canceled a mass vaccination clinic at the same location that was supposed to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 17 and 18.

That decision came after Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control recommended a temporary halt to J&J vaccine use while health officials investigate six blood clot incidents.