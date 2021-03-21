‘100% preventable’: ODOT works to clear litter along roadways

(WKBN) – Have you been noticing the litter along highways and routes across the Valley? ODOT told First News just how big the trash problem is.

ODOT spent $4 million last year picking up litter across Ohio.

“That’s $4 million we could use resurfacing a roadway or fixing bridges or patching potholes, cleaning out drains, other things,” said Justin Chesnic, public information officer with ODOT.

Chesnic says that this is the time of year we’re most likely to notice litter.

The department spent time during the first week of March picking up trash.

They were able to fill over 1,000 bags combing Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

“You know, throughout the summer months, our crews are constantly kind of picking it up throughout the spring, summer and fall, so you don’t see it accumulate as much, and then you have three months of winter, four months of winter, and then you get out there, and when that snow melts, you see it everywhere,” Chesnic said.

There are some businesses and organizations that help out with removal by adopting a piece of highway, but Chesnic says the problem is 100% preventable by throwing trash away at home or in bins at stores.

“But what ends up happening is they throw it out their window or trucks are driving down the roadway and they have their load not secure, so things are flying out of the backs of the trucks,” Chesnic said. “And then, as a result, our crews are out there removing that litter, when really there’s a lot of other more important things we could be doing.”