(WKBN) – For years, 10-year-old Larry has been looking for a family who could give him his forever home.

“A family that can support him, help him navigate life and teach him along the way, provide that unconditional, positive love,” said Jennifer Kollar, public information officer for Mahoning County Children Services.

Larry is a special needs child, so he needs a family who can give him special attention.

“We are looking to find a family that has the time and patience to work with him and teach him, despite some of his, maybe, limitations,” Kollar said.

But Kollar says Larry’s challenges could be a special opportunity for an adoptive family.

“He attends school all day, he’s verbal, he can communicate his wants and his needs, he’s able to dress himself with little assistance and of course, fully potty trained is helpful too. So even despite children with special needs, they still need the love, the care, the support, the nurturing like any other child,” she said.

Larry enjoys being outside and has a lot of energy. He is currently placed with a foster family in another county because there aren’t enough in our area.

Kollar says if adopting or fostering has been on your heart, it’s something to consider.

“Now is the time. We have lots of children in our agency’s permanent custody who we are seeking adoptive families for, so we’re looking for permanent homes for over 40 children,” she said.

Anyone who would like to find out more information about Larry can contact his caseworker, Sarah Pinciaro, at Sarah.pinciaro@jfs.ohio.gov or 330-941-8888.

You can also visit Mahoningkids.com to see other children who are looking for their forever homes.