YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Knox building in downtown Youngstown celebrated a huge milestone Friday — a 10-year anniversary.

It’s been 10 years since the Lemon Grove moved into the Knox building and the building was taken over by owner Jacob Harver.

Harver said the building has been a benefit to the downtown community and the entire Youngstown area.

“It’s been a lot of work, and I wish it all would have gone faster, but we’re getting there. So, 10 years in this is kind of like a celebration of how far we’ve brought the building in the past 10 years, but also looking forward to what we wanna do in the next 10 years here,” Harver said.

Friday, the second and third floors of the Knox building were transformed into an event full of art, music and interactive displays.

“Maple Turner the third’s artwork is behind me, There’s gonna be an art installation of Leslie Morris, who made a maze, Eric Alleman and his family have an actual live production print shop of literary work from start to finish,” Harver said.

Eric Alleman’s live production print shop allowed him to write, print and illustrate booklets to give out.

Leslie Morris’ maze was open for people to walk through and find their way out of.

There was also live music.

Harver said he has many plans for the next 10 years at the building.