10 Valley school districts offering pre-apprenticeship for students interested in trade skills

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio is receiving a $150,000 grant to expand pre-apprenticeships and alternative graduation pathways for local students.

Ten Valley school districts are teaming up with ESCEO, the Ohio Carpenters’ Apprenticeship, the Joint Apprenticeship & Training Committee (JATC) and The Builders Association of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania to offer a pre-apprenticeship during the 2021-2022 academic year.

“This program will enable students to enter into a high-paying career with no college debt,” said Gary Hartman, Association Services Director for The Builders Association.

Participating districts include Austintown, Boardman, Brookfield, Canfield, East Palestine, Sebring, Springfield, United, Warren and West Branch.

Students who go through the program will get certificates for completing carpentry projects, math for the trades and trades-related career exploration.

They can earn up to 24 industry-recognized credential points and finish a pre-apprenticeship program.

The program can be completed while attending remotely, in-person or through hybrid learning.

“This is a great opportunity for students to gain valuable, in-demand skills,” says Robert Eggleston, Lead Career Counselor at ESCEO. “The job market for skilled trades is strong, and this program will let students leave high school with an edge on entering the workforce.”

The grant was among 11 that were awarded across the state through the RemotEDx initiative, which was funded by the CARES Act.

The program will be led by ESCEO’s career counseling team.