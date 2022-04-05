NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Cafaro Company spokesman Joe Bell, 10 teenagers have been banned from the Eastwood Mall in connection to several recent disturbances there.

From the Feb. 13 incident, seven teens were charged and banned from the mall.

From the Feb. 26 incident, one teen was charged.

From the April 2 incident, two teenagers, at least one of whom was already on the banned list, were arrested and charged.

There was also an incident on March 26 where two teens were arrested.

On March 30, one of the banned teens from the Feb. 13 incident was removed from the property and additionally charged.

Following the incidents, security officers at the Eastwood Mall will enforce a long-standing clothing rule to remove hats and hoods while in the mall.