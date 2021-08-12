$10 Holla taxi driver facing gun charge following arrest in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who said he was driving for $10 Holla is facing firearms charges after he was stopped Wednesday in Austintown.

According to a police report, officers on patrol at about 4:20 p.m. saw 21-year-old Tyrell Oliver pull into an apartment complex on N. Meridian Road. There, they saw another man go up to the passenger side of the car for a brief moment, then Oliver pulled away.

Officers pulled Oliver over on Meridian Road for not using his turn signal when he changed lanes, the report says.

Oliver told officers he was dropping off a customer for his taxi business, $10 Holla, when they saw him at the apartment complex.

Officers said there was a knotted bag of marijuana in the cup holder and a loaded gun on the floor of the car by the driver’s seat.

Oliver admitted to officers that he did not have a concealed carry permit, the report states.

Along with the loaded gun, officers found 17 rounds of ammunition. They took the marijuana and destroyed it.

Oliver was arrested on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.