YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and humane agents are taking at least 10 dogs from an East Side home Wednesday.

The dogs are in the backyard of a home in the 300 block of South Jackson Street that housing officials have declared uninhabitable.

The dogs are in pens in a muddy backyard that smells of feces and wet leaves. Their bones are showing and they are not clean.

A woman across the street is telling reporters who are on the street they are not allowed on her property and threatening legal action.

Housing officials said they have been back to the home several times and received several complaints from neighbors. A man was found squatting in the condemned house when officials arrived, and he was ordered to leave, which he did.

Citations are being written both for the condemned house and for the dogs, which are being taken to Animal Charity.