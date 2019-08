The building houses 23 apartments and 12 businesses

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Ten fire departments were called in to help battle a fire Thursday at a business and apartment complex in Sharpsville.

The fire broke out about 2 a.m. at the Trailblazer Building on West Ridge Avenue.

A viewer sent WKBN First News a picture of the fire as it lit up the night sky.

The building houses 23 apartments and 12 businesses. Those living there were evacuated.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is helping residents.

The fire marshal is investigating.