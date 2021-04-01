10 Canfield students head to national competition

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Speech and Debate Team will send 10 members to National competition, which is a record number for the team.
The National Speech and Debate Association’s 2021 National Tournament will be held virtually in June.
The following students will be attending:
- In Congressional Debate:
- Madison Zets, Senior, 2nd Qualification
- In Humor:
- Ben Doss, Senior, 1st Qualification
- Ashton Gingerich, Senior, 2nd Qualification
- In Informative Speaking:
- Bridget Fekety, Senior, 1st Qualification
- In International Extemp:
- Irene Dong, Sophomore, 1st Qualification
- In Lincoln-Douglas Debate:
- Grace Min, Sophomore, 1st Qualification
- In Original Oratory:
- Tatiana Caballero, Senior, 2nd Qualification
- Vincent Machuga, Senior, 2nd Qualification
- In Program Oral Interpretation:
- Giovanna Cestone, Sophomore, 1st Qualification
- In United States Extemp:
- Josh Farley, Junior, 2nd Qualification