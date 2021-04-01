10 Canfield students head to national competition

Courtesy of Canfield Local School District. Back (L to R):Tatiana Caballero, Madison Zets, Josh Farley, Bridget Fekety, Ben Doss; Front (L to R): Ashton Gingerich, Vincent Machuga, Irene Dong, Grace Min (Giovanna Cestone is not in this photo.)

The National Speech and Debate Association's 2021 National Tournament will be held virtually in June

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Speech and Debate Team will send 10 members to National competition, which is a record number for the team.

The following students will be attending: