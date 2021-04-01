10 Canfield students head to national competition

The National Speech and Debate Association's 2021 National Tournament will be held virtually in June

Canfield Speech & Debate qualifying students for nationals

Courtesy of Canfield Local School District. Back (L to R):Tatiana Caballero, Madison Zets, Josh Farley, Bridget Fekety, Ben Doss; Front (L to R): Ashton Gingerich, Vincent Machuga, Irene Dong, Grace Min (Giovanna Cestone is not in this photo.)

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Speech and Debate Team will send 10 members to National competition, which is a record number for the team.

The following students will be attending:

  • In Congressional Debate:
    • Madison Zets, Senior, 2nd Qualification
  • In Humor:
    • Ben Doss, Senior, 1st Qualification
    • Ashton Gingerich, Senior, 2nd Qualification
  • In Informative Speaking:
    • Bridget Fekety, Senior, 1st Qualification
  • In International Extemp:
    • Irene Dong, Sophomore, 1st Qualification
  • In Lincoln-Douglas Debate:
    • Grace Min, Sophomore, 1st Qualification
  • In Original Oratory:
    • Tatiana Caballero, Senior, 2nd Qualification
    • Vincent Machuga, Senior, 2nd Qualification
  • In Program Oral Interpretation:
    • Giovanna Cestone, Sophomore, 1st Qualification
  • In United States Extemp:
    • Josh Farley, Junior, 2nd Qualification

