1 woman dead in 2 vehicle crash in Charlestown Twp., police report

CHARLESTOWN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a two-vehicle, fatal crash on State Route 5 just west of Rock Spring Road in Charlestown Twp. Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m.

According to the Ravenna Post of OSHP, a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling westbound on SR-5 and a Nissan Mixima was traveling eastbound on SR-5.

The Maxima traveled left of center, briefly causing the driver of the Cobalt to take evasive action, according to a report. The Maxima then corrected and swerved back into the eastbound lanes as the Cobalt was swerving left, also into the eastbound lanes.

Police said both vehicles struck head on in the eastbound lanes.

A passenger in the Cobalt was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash as a result of injuries sustained. Police identified her as Essence Shaw, 22, of Cleveland, and police said she was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

The driver of the Cobalt sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was taken by Lifelight to UH Cleveland for treatment. The driver was also not wearing a seat belt during the crash, police said.

The driver of the Maxima sustained serious injuries and was taken to UH Portage Medical Center for treatment. Police said he was also not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at the time. Alcohol or drug impairment in unknown currently but also remains under investigation, police said.

Multiple departments assisted on scene.

