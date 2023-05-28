LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A motorcycle rider is dead after he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, a motorcyclist heading westbound on state Route 172 near U.S. Route 30 lost control of the bike, according police. The motorcycle then trailed off to the right side of the road, hitting a ditch and causing the bike to overturn.

The rider, 42, from Sewickley, Pennsylvania, was taken to Salem Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and he later died, according to troopers.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the rider was not wearing a helmet. Troopers say alcohol was suspected to be a factor in the crash.