LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The road is closed and one person was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Liberty Sunday morning.

According to Trumbull County Dispatch, Churchill Hubbard Road is closed in front of Belmont Pines Hospital for down wires and the remnants of the crash.

Wires are down and police on the scene are waiting for Ohio Edison to arrive on the scene.

First News is headed to the scene and will continue to update this story.