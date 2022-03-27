SCOTT TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Grange Hall Road in Lawrence County on Sunday morning.

A 21-year-old driver was going too fast on snowy roads and reportedly lost control just before noon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The vehicle slid sideways and hit a telephone pole. The driver was taken to Plain Grove Hospital with injuries to his ribs and will be charged due to driving at an unsafe speed for the conditions.

Scott Township Volunteer Fire Department and Penn Power were also on scene.