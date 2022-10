YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One person was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after crashing a car he was driving about 11 a.m. Thursday into a wooded area on the South Side.

The man was driving east in the 200 block of Gaither Avenue when he lost control on a bend and collided with a tree.

The tree saved the car from dropping into an embankment.

It is not known yet if a citation will be issued.

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening.