GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Green Township.

The crash happened on W. South Range, backing up traffic temporarily for over a mile.

The road has since reopened, and the area is cleared.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and one went into a house, causing minimal damage,

The other driver involved in the crash refused transport to the hospital.

Goshen police were investigating.