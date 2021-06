It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 3400 block of Kirk Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital with reportedly minor injuries after a car ran into a home in Youngstown.

It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 3400 block of Kirk Road.

Investigators believe a neighbor reversed the vehicle too hard, backing into the front of the home.

Neither the house nor vehicle suffered much damage.