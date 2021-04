Police said the driver who was hurt was cited for the accident

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a two-car accident in Youngstown early Friday morning.

It happened on South Avenue at E. Boston Avenue around 2 a.m.

Police said one vehicle pulled out in front of another.

One driver was cited for the accident and taken to the hospital. They are said to be in stable condition.

The other driver was not seriously hurt.

The road was closed for a time overnight but has since reopened.