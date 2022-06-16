YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are on the scene at John White Park on the East Side on reports of a shooting.

One person was reportedly shot and taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. The victim is an adult.

Police have Kimmel Street blocked off at Lyden Avenue and Kenneth Street.

Officers are going through the park looking for shell casings and several people are still at the park. Three evidence markers were placed near a vehicle on the east of the street. At least four rounds were fired.

Detectives are en route and there are visible security cameras.