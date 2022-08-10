YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot at a gas station on the East Side of Youngstown.

It happened around 12:37 a.m. Wednesday.

Youngstown Police were called to the Speed Check gas station at the corner of McGuffey and Albert Street on reports that a man was shot.

Once they got there, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they do not know what led up to the shooting or if the suspect was in a vehicle or on foot and no arrests have been made as of yet.

Police are still investigating.