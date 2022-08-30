CHAMPION HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Champion Heights Tuesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and Champion Avenue, in front of the Kwik Fill. Champion Township Fire Department arrived on the scene around 8:30 a.m.

According to a Champion Township Fire Department Facebook post, one person was taken to the hospital, the other was treated on the scene. Both had just minor injuries.

Courtesy of Champion Township Fire Department

Champion Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted on the crash.