STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Several fire departments assisted at a house fire in Struthers overnight.



The call came in just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Someone called 911 that a house in the 400 block of Wilson Street was on fire with someone trapped inside.

Crews were able to get that person out. She was taken to the hospital with injuries.

There has been no official word on what caused the fire.

Crews were seen pulling out a smoldering couch.

