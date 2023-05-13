YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WBKN) — A woman has been sent to the hospital after crashing a car into a pole on the South Side on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, Youngstown police and firefighters responded to Midlothian Boulevard near Southern Boulevard for a car that had crashed into a pole.

Though the driver’s injuries were not severe, she was taken to the hospital for precautionary treatment.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the accident, according to police.

The state patrol is investigating the crash, as the vehicle involved in the accident matches the description of one that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on state Route 224 around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Eastbound traffic on Midlothian Boulevard is closed while crews clean up the wreck.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.