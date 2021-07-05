1 sent to hospital after accident along South Avenue in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were injured with one being sent to the hospital after an accident in Youngstown Monday evening.

The two-car accident happened at Dewey and South avenues.

Both drivers were hurt, but only one was sent to the hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening. The other driver was treated at the scene.

We’ve sent a reporter out to the scene to gather more information. Stick with us on air and online for the latest.