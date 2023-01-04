NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was arrested after authorities say he set a fire to a house where another man was rescued.

According to New Castle assistant fire chief Tom Bulisco, a caller alerted crews just before 11 a.m. Wednesday to a fire at a home in the 700 block of Sampson Street.

When crews arrived, the second floor was fully engulfed. They rescued a man who was trapped in a second-floor bedroom by taking him out through the window and onto a roof.

“We thought there was a second person in the house because he told us there was someone else inside,” Bulisco said.

The reality was that there was no one else in the house, and the person the victim was talking about was Logan Slossen, a family member who Bulisco said admitted to police that he set fire to the house and left.

Bulisco said the victim told firefighters that he was awakened by the windows in the house blowing out. When he tried to leave the bedroom, there was heavy smoke in the hallway, so he put a towel under the door and called 911. He thought Slossen was asleep in another room.

Bulisco said Slossen walked up to officers at the scene, admitted he set the fire and turned himself in. He is currently in the Lawrence County Jail.

The victim suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.

New Castle police are handling the criminal investigation.