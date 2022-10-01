AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross is asking the public to start the fall season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation.

The Red Cross says while the season changes, the need for blood doesn’t.

Those who give blood this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply high enough to help patients counting on blood products for care – especially ahead of the busy holiday season.

“The most important thing is, one pint saves three lives,” says Prade Gunawardana of the American Red Cross.

Blood donation opportunities are available throughout the community until Oct. 15. The locations are as follows:

Columbiana County:

2–7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St., Salem

1–6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St., East Palestine

8:30 a.m. –1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Crestview High School, 44100 Crestview Dr., Columbiana

Mahoning County:

10 a.m.–3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman, 8401 Market St., Youngstown

1–7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Valley Christian Church, 7155 Glenwood Ave., Boardman

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, 1044 Belmont Ave., Youngstown

12–6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at St. Patrick Church Youngstown, 1420 Oak Hill, Youngstown

10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave., Boardman

8 a.m.–1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at South Range High School, 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd., Canfield

12:30–5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Drive, Canfield

Trumbull County: