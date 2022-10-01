AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross is asking the public to start the fall season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation.
The Red Cross says while the season changes, the need for blood doesn’t.
Those who give blood this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply high enough to help patients counting on blood products for care – especially ahead of the busy holiday season.
“The most important thing is, one pint saves three lives,” says Prade Gunawardana of the American Red Cross.
Blood donation opportunities are available throughout the community until Oct. 15. The locations are as follows:
Columbiana County:
- 2–7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St., Salem
- 1–6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St., East Palestine
- 8:30 a.m. –1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Crestview High School, 44100 Crestview Dr., Columbiana
Mahoning County:
- 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman, 8401 Market St., Youngstown
- 1–7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Valley Christian Church, 7155 Glenwood Ave., Boardman
- 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, 1044 Belmont Ave., Youngstown
- 12–6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at St. Patrick Church Youngstown, 1420 Oak Hill, Youngstown
- 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave., Boardman
- 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at South Range High School, 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd., Canfield
- 12:30–5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Drive, Canfield
Trumbull County:
- 12–6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Rd., Warren
- 12–6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren
- 12–5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Brookfield Fire Department, 774 State Route 7, Brookfield
- 11:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at St. Demetrios Community Center, 3223 Atlantic St., Warren
- 12–5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High St., Cortland
- 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Rd., Cortland