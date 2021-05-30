1 person shot taken to hospital in Youngstown shooting, car into building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting that sent a car into a building in Youngstown Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Glenwood Avenue.

Police say one man was shot and taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

According to police on scene, shots were fired in the area in front of a playground and basketball court that cause a car to crash into a building.

The building is not vacant and is a business.

There are bullets on the street at the intersection of Sherwood and Glenwood avenues. Police say around 25 bullet casings were found.

The car is about a half block from there at the intersection of Laclede and Glenwood avenues.

