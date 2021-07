NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single car crash in Trumbull County.

It happened around 5:30 this morning on Route 11 North near Tibbets Wick Road.

One person was thrown from the car.

They were taken to the hospital.

We are working to find out their condition this morning.

You can see there is a lot of damage done to the car.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officers are investigating how the crash happened.