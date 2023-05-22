BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was arrested on an OVI charge as a result of a DUI checkpoint in Boardman over the weekend.

The checkpoint was conducted by the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol along with members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force. It took place on state Route 7, near mile post 7, from 10 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

Saturation patrols were also conducted until 2 a.m.

According to the Highway Patrol, 205 cars passed through the checkpoint. Of those, two were diverted for standardized field sobriety testing, resulting in one OVI arrest.

Three OVI arrests were made as a result of the saturation patrols.