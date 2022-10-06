WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) will be holding four “Liquordation” events around Ohio, including in Warren.

The event will feature thousands of “last call” and specialty products, OHLQ Exclusives, limited-release single barrels and more.

Among the various sizes (750 ml, 350 ml, 200 ml, Liter, 1.75 L) of products, there will also be a wide selection of 50 ml bottles from several brands — all priced at $1 or less.

Customers will also have chances to enter to win an empty bourbon barrel at no cost. More than 200 will be given away across all four events.

Locally, the “Liquordation” event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Giant Eagle, 2700 Mahoning Ave., Warren.

Other locations around the state include:

Jungle Jim’s Fairfield: Oscar Station, 8871 N. Gilmore Rd., Fairfield, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9

Bulk Beverage Co.: 3314 Secor Rd., Suite D, Toledo, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22

Discounted and closeout product selections and prices are listed on OHLQ.com.