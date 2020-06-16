1 of 2 men shot on Youngstown’s south side dies; city now at 14 homicides

Both victims were found on a front porch on East Florida Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of two men who was shot late Monday afternoon on Youngstown’s south side has died.

The man, whose identity has not been released yet, is the city’s 14th homicide victim of the year.

The man was one of two victims who were found wounded about 6 p.m. on the porch of a 319 E. Florida Ave. home.

More information is expected to be released today.

In 2019, Youngstown had 20 homicides. At this time last year, the city had 10 homicides.

Police also reported two other shootings overnight and a stabbing.

A woman was arrested for the stabbing, which was a domestic dispute.

The two shooting victims and the stabbing are expected to recover.

More details on these cases will also be available later today