The person who died was a 61-year-old woman who was a resident of a long-term care facility

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County health officials reported Wednesday one new death from COVID-19.

The person who died was a 61-year-old woman who was a resident of a long-term care facility, officials said.

To date, the county has recorded a total of 899 COVID-19 cases with 523 of those from the federal prison and 75 from long-term care facilities.