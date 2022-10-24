YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The atrium at Williamson Hall will be named following a $1 million donation from alumni.

Suellen and Mike Weir gave the university a $1 million donation to provide new technology to the Williamson College of Business Administration.

The atrium of Williamson Hall will be named in their honor.

This is the second time in two years that the Weirs have donated to Youngstown State University. They previously gave a $1 million gift to establish a scholarship in their name for engineering and science majors.

Suellen Weir went to Cardinal Mooney High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from YSU in 1973. She met Mike at YSU and was also named homecoming queen in 1970.

Mike Weir graduated from North Lima High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from YSU in mechanical engineering in 1971 and a master’s in business administration in 1977. He went on to work for Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Babcock and Wilcox and Ingersoll-Rand. In 1982, he founded Total Equipment Company, a supplier of pumps and air compressors for Pennsylvania and West Virginia.