YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another lawsuit against Trumbull County Commissioners and Commissioner Niki Frenchko has been dismissed.

A discrimination and defamation lawsuit filed by Lisa DeNunzio Blair on July 2022 against Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko and the Trumbull Board of Commissioners has been dismissed. The decision was recorded Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

In the lawsuit, DeNunzio Blair alleged that Frenchko repeatedly made “derisive” statements regarding Italian Americans and Trumbull County employing so many Italians, likening Italians to mafia types and organized crime members, according to court documents.

The lawsuit pointed to social media sites where it says Frenchko made comments referring to Trumbull County employees are “henchmen,” “minions,” and “hacks.” and is accused of making reference to Italian American employees as “greasy,” sausage makers,” and referring to some in the commissioner’s office as being akin to Michael Corleone or Don Corleone from “The Godfather” move, the lawsuit said.

The case is similar to one filed and ultimately dismissed brought by Dawn Gedeon Guarino.

Frenchko has maintained that her comments were taken out of context and that she was referring to cronyism that she says has taken place in county offices. She has denied making any remarks about individuals and their heritage.