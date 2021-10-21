$1 million in rescue money awarded to agency to help small business

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners were handing out American Rescue Plan (ARM) fund Thursday, and one organization that helps small businesses got a big chunk.

Valley Partners in Youngstown received $1 million. The organization is a private, non-profit focused on lending to small businesses.

Valley Partners was first established in 1978 and continues to grow.

Also awarded funds were the City of Campbell for its 12th Street revitalization and Boardman to help fund its flooding relief project.