GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters talked to First News on Sunday about the major resources it took to put out the Metalico Youngstown fire in Girard on Saturday.

More than one million gallons of water had to be trucked in to put out that fire on Furnace Lane.

“They have a water system on site, it was independent to their facility. Typically that is perfect for their day-to-day operations,” said Girard Fire Department Chief Jim Petruzzi. “We needed a lot more water than we had access to in the immediate area.”

Three different fill stations supplied the water. The closest was at the Girard Water Pollution Control Facility, half a mile from Metalico.

“We have a municipal water system so we don’t have a tanker truck,” Petruzzi said.

Because of the magnitude of the fire, other departments shifted to cover additional area usually outside of their territory.

“All of our resources were committed. For us we called for Weathersfield township, they moved up to our station. They were able to cover the City of Girard as well as their area,” Petruzzi said.

Fire hydrants near the site didn’t have the capacity to put out the fire.

“For the quantity of the water that we used that would put a strain on any system, those tankers were a critical part of the operation. Without them, we would probably still be [at the fire] today,” Petruzzi said.

James Lee with the Ohio EPA said there is no known environmental impact on the Mahoning River or on air quality concerns from the fire.