$1 million awarded for Columbiana County dam project

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A dam construction project in Columbiana County was awarded a $1 million grant this week.

State Rep. Tim Ginter announced Tuesday that the Ohio State Controlling Board released $1,020,000.00 for the construction of dam improvements at the Highlandtown Wildlife Area located near Salineville.

The wildlife area is operated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Boating, fishing, hunting, birding and other outdoor activities are offered there.

The original dam was built in 1966 and no longer meets safety standards. The funding will target risks at the principal spillway of the dam.

The project should be complete by July 2023.