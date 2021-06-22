1 killed in overnight shooting outside of south side Youngstown bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is dead and another was hurt after a shooting on Youngstown’s south side overnight.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday at Savo Bar and Grille in the 2800 block of South Ave.

Police found a 30-year-old man dead and a 26-year-old man hurt in the parking lot. Police have not released their identities.

“It was closing time at the bar here,” Capt. Rod Foley said. “There were some shots heard outside. The officer that was actually working here came outside and found two victims here.”

The person who was hurt is being treated at the hospital.

Police said the shooting wasn’t related to anything happening inside the bar.

No one has been arrested.

Police will still be investigating at the scene Tuesday morning, as well as looking for any damage to Savo Bar and Grille.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or the Youngstown Police Tip Line at 330-742-8929. You may be eligible for a cash reward and you can remain anonymous.