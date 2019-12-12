LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News This Morning

1 killed in Lawrence County crash

Local News

A car went 100 feet down a hillside along I-376, near the Route 108 exit in Mount Jackson.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
One person was killed in a crash on I-376 in Lawrence County.

Courtesy: KDKA

MOUNT JACKSON, Pa. (WKBN) – The weather may be a factor in a crash that killed one person along Interstate 376 in Lawrence County Wednesday.

The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. along I-376, near the Route 108 exit in Mount Jackson.

Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA is reporting that a car went 100 feet down a hillside.

One person was killed in the crash.

It was snowing at the time of the accident.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. More information is expected to be released later Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com