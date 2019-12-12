1 killed in Lawrence County crash

A car went 100 feet down a hillside along I-376, near the Route 108 exit in Mount Jackson.

MOUNT JACKSON, Pa. (WKBN) – The weather may be a factor in a crash that killed one person along Interstate 376 in Lawrence County Wednesday.

The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. along I-376, near the Route 108 exit in Mount Jackson.

Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA is reporting that a car went 100 feet down a hillside.

One person was killed in the crash.

It was snowing at the time of the accident.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. More information is expected to be released later Thursday.