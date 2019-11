A man from Meadville was killed in a crash on Interstate 79 in Findley Township Friday

FINDLEY TWP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Meadville was killed in a crash on Interstate 79 in Findley Township Friday.

The accident happened about 1:17 a.m. and involved just one vehicle.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.