HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person was killed in a car crash in Hubbard Township Friday evening.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Route 62 in front of Flying J Travel Center.

According to a witness, a car was headed south on 62 when the driver lost control.

The car went into a ditch, went airborne and landed in the road.

Three people were in the car. One was killed and the other two were taken to the hospital.

Route 62 is shut down in both directions.